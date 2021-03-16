Gov. Cuomo announced more than 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose

(WETM) – On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said more than 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one COVID vaccine dose and 134,536 doses have been administered across the state in the last 24 hours. In the last week, there have been more than 1 million doses.

“Our providers across the state are continuing to work day and night to reach all those New Yorkers who are presently eligible for the vaccine,” Governor Cuomo said. “We still have a long way to go. Vaccine skepticism and barriers in making appointments and then getting to the site continue to impede many New Yorkers from getting vaccinated, and that is why we are persistent in our outreach. Millions more doses still need to be administered across the state, but because we are New York tough, we will get the job done.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 6,834,384

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 134,536

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,036,904

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 22.9%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 11.8%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 281,099 5,524 142,467 3,336 Central New York 251,896 3,404 138,577 3,997 Finger Lakes 289,269 5,779 150,313 2,842 Long Island 520,693 9,831 289,922 6,146 Mid-Hudson 437,451 9,349 221,153 4,435 Mohawk Valley 125,020 2,497 67,589 1,735 New York City 2,076,149 37,336 1,037,119 28,083 North Country 143,151 1,334 81,265 2,099 Southern Tier 154,643 3,097 82,130 2,668 Western New York 297,243 4,706 164,876 2,518 Statewide 4,576,614 82,857 2,375,411 57,859



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 455,365 339,790 795,155 7,336,265

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.