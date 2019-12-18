Gov. Cuomo announces $15M to support pre-Kindergarten programs statewide

New York – Governor Cuomo says $15M in funds have been awarded to 26 school districts to increase access to high-quality pre-kindergarten for over 2,000 three and four year-old children across New York. This funding will also support the expansion of pre-k to high-need and under served school districts as part of the state’s ongoing effort to promote early education and improve academic outcomes for all students.

The funding was awarded to school districts based on the quality of applications and other factors such as district and student need, the state’s effort to target the highest need students, and a focus on maximizing the total number of children served in pre-kindergarten programs. This $15 million in funding will ensure New York continues to support its youngest students by expanding pre-k into high-need districts, including those where there are currently no pre-k seats.

Governor Cuomo has more than doubled the state’s commitment to early childhood education since 2011, to improve the academic future of young people across New York. In 2013, he established the first state-funded, full day pre-kindergarten seats in New York and, in 2015, expanded pre-k to serve three-year-olds for the first time. New York’s commitment to pre-k is now over $840 million annually, serving approximately 120,000 three and four year-old students each year with universal pre-k offered at no cost to families.