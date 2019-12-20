Gov. Cuomo announces completion of $35M airport expansion

New York – Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced the completion of the $34.8 million modernization and expansion of the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. The new, revitalized facility offers passengers contemporary amenities, including a larger terminal with new passenger terminal gates and boarding bridges, and enhanced security measures, all designed to ease travel and promote economic growth for the Southern Tier.

The airport project was supported with $14.2 million in state funding as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. The remainder was supported with $10 million in federal funding and $10.6 million from Tompkins County. The airport redevelopment project nearly doubled the size of the passenger terminal and added new gates and passenger boarding bridges. The airport features enhanced security measures and modern passenger amenities, including spacious waiting areas equipped with charging stations, additional seating, more efficient passenger check in and baggage handling, post-security food and beverage options, additional retail opportunities and an indoor children’s play area. A new canopy over the front entrance and walkways to terminals protects travelers from inclement weather.