Gov. Cuomo announces proposal to prevent those with active warrants from purchasing guns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Cuomo has proposed new restrictions that would prevent some individuals from purchasing a gun.

As a part of his 2021 State of the State address, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new proposal that would prevent individuals with active warrants for a felony or serious misdemeanor offense from purchasing guns.

Governor Cuomo commented on his recent proposal.

“As COVID-19 continues to exacerbate the gun violence epidemic in America, the state of New York is continuing to build on the strongest gun safety laws in the nation and putting more safeguards in place to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals,” stated Governor Cuomo. “We will do everything in our power to protect our communities and combat this violence and destruction in all of its forms.”

According to the Governor’s office, this action would cause those individuals who are subject to an outstanding warrant, but have not crossed state lines to evade arrest, to be flagged in the National Instant Background Check System; leading them to be prohibited from buying a gun.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement regarding this proposal was officially announced on Friday, January 15, 2021.