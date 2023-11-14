New York – More than 100 New York farms that have been impacted by climate change will divvy up $16 million in climate resilience farming grants.

The 116 farms selected to receive the grant money will help eliminate 64,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to one years’ worth of emissions from over 14,000 cars.

“The Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program is addressing these challenges head on, helping our farmers to implement projects that prevent weather-related damage and also ensure our farmers are part of the solution to climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reducing their environmental footprint,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul

Through the program’s seven rounds, nearly $36 million have been awarded to over 380 farms in New York for the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

County Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) awarded the following regions as part of the Round 7 grants: