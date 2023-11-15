Albany, NY- Governor Kathy Hochul says Amtrak service between New York City and Albany on should be restored by Friday after a building’s structural issues shut down the line Monday.

According to Amtrak officials, the disruption is caused by safety concerns over structural issues with a privately owned parking garage above the Empire Line tracks in New York City.

Hochul posted to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, to say that she and officials in her administration visited the site Wednesday and was assured both tracks will be operating by the end of the week.

“The lengthy service disruption New Yorkers are experiencing on @Amtrak, especially as we near Thanksgiving travel, is unacceptable. Today, senior leaders from my administration joined New York City & Amtrak officials at the site of the problems as they determine a path forward.”

The following train schedule updates were released on Tuesday:

Trains 233, 234, 235, 237, 240, 241, 244 and 280 have been canceled.

Trains 49 and 69 will now originate from Albany.

Any trains from Albany to New York City that have not been canceled outright will stop at the Croton-on-Hudson station.

Anyone who has had their travel impacted can call 800-USA-RAIL to have cancellation fees waived.