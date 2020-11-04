NYS Election Banner

Gov. Phil Scott re-elected for third term in Vermont

Governor Phil Scott has been re-elected for a third term serving in the state’s top job.

Zuckerman addressed supporters and the media at the Champlain Club in Burlington. He appeared to be in good spirits as he congratulated governor Phil Scott on his re-election.

After years in Vermont politics, Zuckerman says his work serving the state is not done yet, and he is willing to lend a hand in the days, weeks, and months ahead. Zuckerman admitted that it was hard to reach Vermonters this campaign cycle given the pandemic.

As for Governor Phil Scott, he too, agrees this election year was like no other, and dealing with the impacts from COVID-19 was the priority. Scott also cast a notable vote in the presidential election, voting for Joe Biden. He says it’s the first time voting for a democratic presidential candidate in his lifetime.

“We need someone who can pull us together, our country needs to heal,” Gov. Scott said. “I’m very concerned about what another 4 years will do to our country. We’re so polarized here, we’re so divided and it’s become so tribal. We need role models and leaders that will step up and pull us together.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

