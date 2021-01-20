Gov. Phil Scott tests negative for COVID-19, will continue isolating

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., said he thought President Donald Trump abused his power and he doesn’t think the president should be in office. Scott also praised Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to break ranks with his party and vote to convict Trump. Scott has been a frequent critic of the president. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott has tested negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure at Tuesday’s briefing.

In accordance with Vermont Department of Health guidance, he will remain in quarantine and fulfill his duties remotely before getting tested again next Tuesday.

“For Governor Scott, this in no way impacts his Governor’s office operations,” said Press Secretary Jason Maulucci. “The office itself has been operating largely remotely for months.”

Several other administration officials present at Tuesday’s briefing are also isolating at home, including Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, Financial Services Commissioner Michael Pieciak and Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling.

Gov. Scott is slated to give his budget address on Tuesday, but it’s unclear if that will go on as scheduled.