Gov. Scott announces housing assistance programs

Governor Phil Scott, along with other state agencies announced Friday that $30 million in housing assistance will be made available through two programs. The programs use funding under the Federal Cares act to provide relief for those who are not able to pay rent, landlords suffering because they’re missing out on rent, and lower-income homeowners who need mortgage-assistance.

Gov. Scott said, “I know many Vermont families and landlords are struggling and this won’t be enough and won’t address all their needs but we will continue to look for ways to support them so they can survive this once in a century crisis.”

The first program will be available through the Vermont State Housing Authority. It will administer $25 million in rental assistance. Housing and Community Development Commissioner, Josh Hanford says this will provide much-needed relief.

“Landlords depend on rent to keep housing safe, to pay the utilities, to pay their own bills.” Hanford said, “Credit unions and banks need mortgage payments to stay in business and keep making new loans.”

The second program will provide $5 million in mortgage assistance payments. The Executive Director from the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, Maura Collins says this will provide relief to lower-income homeowners.

“This program will pay for up to three months of missed mortgage payments for households who face economic hardship due to COVID-19”, said Collins.

The relief programs will be available starting on July 13th and will represent the first $30 million of the total $85 million allocated to address housing needs in Vermont. You can apply for these funds on the state ACCD website. Technical assistance will be available through the Vermont Landlord Association to help landlord across the state access this program. Tenants and homeowners can get help access these funds through Vermont Legal Aid.