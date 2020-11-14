Gov. Scott announces restrictions for bars, restaurants, and social gatherings as case counts spike

A record number of COVID-19 cases in the green mountain state this week has prompted the governor to announce a series of new restrictions for Vermonters.

“We’re definitely moving in the wrong direction,” Gov. Scott said. “We’re in a new phase of this pandemic, the days of very low risk are over.”

The new measures will ban gatherings across multiple households. Restaurants will also have to close their doors for service at 10 p.m. but curbside orders can continue. Bars and breweries will shut down until further notice, effective Saturday.

State leaders believe the spike is mainly due to people letting their guard down and not being careful.

“Since October 1st, 71% of the cases that are associated with an outbreak are associated with an outbreak from a private party or a social gathering,” said Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s Health Commissioner.

Levine says contact tracers are dealing with 17 outbreaks and more than 80 isolated situations. College students from out of state coming home for thanksgiving will be required to quarantine for 14 days, or 7 days with a negative test result. The state is also putting a pause on recreational sports leagues for the time being.

“I know how hard this is to keep this up but if we dig deep and double our efforts, we can get this under control,” the governor said. “We must because this is making sure we don’t overwhelm our hospitals and save lives.”