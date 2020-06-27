Gov. Scott eases travel restrictions from low-risk counties along Northeast

Beginning July 1st, the Green Mountain State will ease travel restrictions for low-risk counties in most states along the northeast. Governor Phil Scott has eased restrictions in an effort to boost the summer economy. The new guidelines will make about 19 million out of staters eligible to visit Vermont without that 14-day quarantine.

“We are expanding the map to include many of the states that are within reasonable driving distance of Vermont,” said Michael Pieciak, Commissioner of the Dept. of Financial Regulation. “Including Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, and Washington D.C.”

Pieciak says just over the past week, there has been a 13% reduction in COVID-19 cases within a 5 hour radius of Vermont’s borders. He says the travel map will be updated on a weekly basis As more counties and states meet the qualifications for travel.

Governor Scott says the relaxed restrictions are all in an effort to help tourism sectors which would normally be booming. More than 10,000 hospitality workers remain out of work.

“Restaurants lodging, and so forth really do need this right now because there’s not enough people in the state to satisfy their overhead,” Gov. Scott said.

State parks and playgrounds around Vermont also reopened Friday. Restaurants and entertainment venues can increase their capacity to 50%. Governor Scott says any sectors still at 25% should expect the green light by July 1st.