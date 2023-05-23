Montpelier, VT- Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski submitted the Fiscal Year 2024 budget to the governor’s desk on Monday, and is pressuring him to sign it immediately.

Krowinski says the budget has been submitted weeks ahead of when it is traditionally due, and is urging Governor Phil Scott to sign it into law right away to fund transition housing for people relying on the State’s General Assistance Housing Voucher Program.

Thousands of Vermonters will be unhoused in the weeks leading up to July 1st, when the program officially comes to an end.

In a statement on the budget, Krowinski wrote, “It is the responsibility of the governor and of the executive branch to ensure the welfare of the state and the health and safety of all Vermonters, and not having a plan for those living in the motels, is a failure of leadership.”

Reached by e-mail, Scott’s Press Secretary Jason Maulucci said, “Now that we have the bill in our possession, it will go through its full review process before action is due on Saturday.”

The Governor has ten days to either veto the budget, sign it into law, or do neither and allow it to pass into law.

Advocates, such as former Democratic nominee for Governor Brenda Siegel, have been sounding the alarm for months and warning that people who currently use the voucher program will have nowhere to go when the funding runs out.