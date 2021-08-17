Gov Sununu concerned for New Hampshire residents trapped in Afghanistan

Governor Chris Sununu has written a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken regarding the concerns of Granite Staters.

In the letter, he asks Secretary Blinken how many Granite Staters have reached out to the state department for assistance. He also asks Blinken to outline plans to safely evacuate all New Hampshire residents from Afghanistan.

Sununu says his office has received “countless calls” about New Hampshire residents who are currently stranded in Afghanistan.

WMUR reports a Manchester family is trapped at the Kabul airport and are trying to flee the country. They report that Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s office is in touch with the family and are working to secure their evacuation from Kabul.