Governor Cuomo: All NY elected officials should call for President Trumps immediate resignation

FILE – U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a March 24 briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov Andrew Cuomo from his March 27, 2020 briefing in New York City. (Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — During a daily press briefing on Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed violence that occurred in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the public on Friday and discussed violence that took place in the Capitol. He stated that these events occured following years of divide.

“I’ve seen a lot over the past four years with this administration,” said Governor Cuomo. “This was the result of a leader who for four years actually appealed to the worst in people, appealed to fear and racism and discrimination.”

Following these statements, Governor Cuomo called on President Trump to resign.

Governor Cuomo said, “I believe President Trump should resign. If he doesn’t resign, I believe he should be impeached.” Adding, “impeachment also means the president doesn’t have the power to pardon, and some of the pardons this president has done are really reprehensible.”

I call on President Trump to resign.



If he refuses, I call for impeachment. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 8, 2021

Additionally, Governor Cuomo called on all New York federal officials to also call on President Trump’s resignation rather than pushing for an impeachment; saying to “put principle over party.”

He stated to not to “put the country through an impeachment. Don’t wait for any cabinet action.”

Governor Cuomo also praised officials and representatives who have called on the President to resigned and stated that others are “complicit.”

During his briefing where he focused on the violence in the U.S. Capitol, he also commented on the lack of security forces. Governor Cuomo asked what happened to the police and security forces during the event.

He concluded by asking why the chaos lasted for long in saying “what signal does it send about the vulnerability of this nation?”