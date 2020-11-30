Governor Cuomo announces five strategies to combat COVID-19 in New York

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced five strategies for combating COVID-19 in New York State.

During his briefing, Cuomo showed that COVID-19 rates were increasing across the state:

The first strategy will be focusing on hospital capacity.

Cuomo also said that, effective Monday, he was initiating emergency hospital procedures, that includes things like identifying retired doctors and nurses, adding hospital bed capacity, and confirming PPE stockpiles. A lot of these procedures were issued when COVID-19 was at its highest in the spring.

The second focus will be on testing.

The third will focus on testing in schools. Cuomo said the goal is to keep Kindergarten through eighth graders in school, if possible.

The fourth strategy will focus on small gatherings.

Finally, the fifth strategy will focus on a vaccine plan.

During the briefing, Cuomo also announced the daily COVID-19 numbers across the state:

Click the video player below to watch Cuomo’s briefing: