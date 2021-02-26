Governor Cuomo announces ‘record number of vaccinations’

ALBANY, N.Y. – A record 179,038 New Yorkers have received a COVID-19 vaccine within 24-hours, Governor Cuomo announced on Friday. The record-breaking day follows a period where appointments had to be rescheduled across the state after severe weather caused a delay in vaccine shipments.
The delayed week 10 shipments have all arrived, and the state is currently in the process of distributing its week 11 allocation to providers.
Over 4 million doses have been administered in total with over 2.5 million people, receiving their first dose of the vaccine.
The Governor described the record as a “major milestone” but warned the rate of vaccination is still tied to supply, which is currently being outpaced by demand.
“Nearly 180,000 vaccinations in a single day is a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure eligible New Yorkers, especially those in communities that were hit the hardest by COVID, have direct access to the vaccine.
However, we’re still in a footrace to keep the infection rate down and drive vaccinations way up. While the infection rate is a function of our behavior, the rate of vaccination is tied directly to supply and right now demand for the vaccine is still far outpacing our supply.
We will keep working with our federal partners and vast vaccine distribution network to dispatch doses as soon as we get them – with a focus on vulnerable and underserved communities – and get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible.”Governor Andrew Cuomo
Hotel workers have also been added to the list of people eligible to receive the vaccine during phase 1B. The decision to allow localities to add hotel workers to the prioritization group is based on hotels being used as quarantine facilities throughout the state, increasing the exposure risk for staff there.
A full breakdown of state vaccination numbers can be viewed below:
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
First Doses Received – 2,942,765
First Doses Administered – 2,674,839; 91%
Total Doses Received – 4,761,410
Second Doses Administered – 4,170,422
|Region
|Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd)
|Total Doses Administered(1st & 2nd)
|% of Total Doses Administered/Received1st & 2nd)
|Capital Region
|296,115
|264,755
|89%
|Central New York
|254,125
|227,415
|89%
|Finger Lakes
|293,585
|267,051
|91%
|Long Island
|616,440
|519,509
|84%
|Mid-Hudson
|466,180
|382,839
|82%
|Mohawk Valley
|143,680
|118,110
|82%
|New York City
|2,057,105
|1,802,641
|88%
|North Country
|154,555
|144,974
|94%
|Southern Tier
|157,120
|145,485
|93%
|Western New York
|322,505
|297,643
|92%
|Statewide
|4,761,410
|4,170,422
|88%
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –
2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11:Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28*
|129,865
|100,905
|230,770
|4,761,410
*These numbers represent 33 percent of the Week 11 allocation. The full Week 11 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 28.