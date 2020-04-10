Governor Phil Scott extends Vermont’s state of emergency

Governors Scott has extended the State of Emergency until May 15th. Scott’s original state of emergency was issued on March 13th and was set to end this coming Wednesday. But now his ‘stay home, stay safe’ order is in place until mid May. This could change, but for now, the Governor says non-essential businesses should remain closed.

“I know how disappointing this is to many. As some were hoping we could magically flip a switch and go back to normal and there is no one that wishes that could be more of the case than me” said Governor Scott.

The Governor is also asking hotels and other hospitality businesses to not accept reservations until at least June 15th.

Scott said, “normally we would be asking people to visit Vermont, I mean this is counterintuitive to everything that I have stood for in terms of the economy.”

The Governor’s extension also states that the Department of Motor Vehicles will vehicle inspections due in April for up to 60 days.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says new jobless claims are overwhelming the state’s unemployment call center. As of Wednesday, the Labor Department received about 73,000 initial claims requests. Harrington says they have processed about ninety-nine percent of those claims. They have also issued 38,000 benefit payments in the amount of about 23 million.

Harrington said, “we will be putting a bid out today for an emergency turn around to assist with call center support and standing up a supplemental call center to help relieve some of the volume that is pulling on our staff right now”

The Department of Labor is also starting an alphabetized calling structure starting on April 12th. The letter your last name starts with will determine which day of the week you should call.

“we are looking for voluntary compliance. We will not be preventing anyone from calling or turning anyone away but we are asking the public to help us help you”, said Harrington.

Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak says that while the covid-19 pandemic is a fluid situation…the data shows that Vermonters are doing a great job at staying home.

“today those glimmers of hope shine a little brighter. Vermont has seen its seven day average growth rate fall from about fifteen percent to about nine percent this week.”

At the end of March, Vermont’s number of covid-19 cases was doubling every three days. It’s now taking more than a week for that to happen. Governor Scott says he can’t make any promises, but there is a chance that some businesses will be able to open before mid-May.