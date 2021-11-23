Governor says Thanksgiving will cause spike in Vermont’s case counts

Governor Scott signed a bill prior to Tuesday’s media briefing, giving towns in Vermont the authority to enact their own mask mandates through April of next year.

This, as the governor maintains his stance that a broad statewide mandate is not necessary.

“To be clear, I am not willing to move us backwards,” the governor said. “And frankly, I think it sends the wrong message about how effective vaccines are and snatches

hope from the hands of Vermonters.”

The governor pointed to Vermont’s data and says the best tools are getting vaccinated and boosted. State leaders say an uptick in cases from holiday travel and gatherings is not completely avoidable. The goal is for everyone tested on Wednesday to receive results prior to Thanksgiving.

“And when a more reliable supply chain develops, you will see us moving to testing platforms that have more rapid turn around capability,” Sec. Mike Smith said.

Secretary Smith says the state will ramp up testing efforts for the holidays, which includes rolling out more at-home COVID-19 tests that yield quicker results. A concern is how many of those tests will be immediately available to Vermont, as nationwide inventory struggles.

At first, 1500 will be sent to state-run testing sites. They’re also for sale at most pharmacies. In the past week alone, nearly 70,000 people were tested across the state.

Vermont’s health commissioner urges people to continue doing so and for those vaccinated to strongly consider getting their booster.

“The smaller and more vaccinated your gathering is, the safer it is,” Dr. Levine said. “Pretty simple and straight forward advice.”

Doctor Levine says people should also get a test 5-7 days after Thanksgiving.