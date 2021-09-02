Governor Scott announces $13 million in grants for housing, community development

MORRISTOWN, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott joined state and local officials to announce a key funding boost for housing developments and other projects aimed at reinvigorating Vermont downtowns.

Governor Scott toured the site of what will soon be the Village Center Apartments in Morristown, one of over two dozen projects that will receive a cut of the $13 million doled out in the Community Development Block Grant program.

“This is like music to my ears, hearing all the contractors going to work here,” Governor Scott said.

He said it’s a sound Vermonters should get used to over the next few years as the state looks to accelerate pandemic recovery and create more affordable housing options.

Projects like the Village Center Apartments and other CBDG funded initiatives address critical needs like housing and childcare, and they keep us all moving forward, together,” Governor Scott said. “I want to thank our congressional delegation for their support of this program, as well as my team at the Department of Housing and Community Development, legislators and all those who work on these projects.”

Community Development Block Grant Awards:

Town of Alburgh – Alburgh Community Child Care Facility ($440,000)

Town of Arlington – Arlington Community Arts and Wellness ($25,000)

Town of Bakersfield – Brigham Academy Feasibility Study ($45,000)

City of Barre – Barre Recovery Residence ($500,000)

Town of Bennington – 219 Pleasant Street Housing ($268,408 – Enhancement)

Town of Berlin – Fox Run Housing ($1,000,000)

Town of Brattleboro – Tri-Park Mobile Home Park ($30,000 – Enhancement)

Town of Calais – East Calais Community Store & Apartments ($383,000)

Town of Colchester – Stuart Avenue Apartments ($650,000)

Town of Fair Haven – Fair Haven Community Center ($250,000 – Enhancement)

Town of Guilford – Guilford Free Library Expansion Study ($4,919 – Enhancement)

Town of Hartford – Cornerstone Community Center Planning ($43,970)

Town of Middlebury – Lindale Mobile Home Park ($350,000)

Town of Morristown – Village Center Apartments ($550,000)

Town of Randolph – Randolph Village Water System ($300,000)

Town of Randolph – Orange County Parent and Child Center ($50,000)

Town of Rochester – Rochester High School Repurposing Study ($50,000)

Town of Rockingham – Bellows Falls Garage Housing ($292,745)

Town of Rupert – Sheldon Store Redevelopment Plan ($43,260)

Town of South Hero – Bayview Crossing Senior Housing ($730,000)

City of St. Albans – Spectrum Youth and Family Services ($300,000)

Governor Scott said one of the best aspects of the grants are the wide variety of uses the money can be put toward.

“It gives communities the flexibility to address so many different needs,” Governor Scott said. “Just look at some of today’s recipients as an example.”

Morristown Town Administrator Eric Dodge said that flexibility also plays out in the design of the Village Center Apartments. He said it was important to have a building that feels like a natural addition to the historic downtown.

“It fits a lot of the architecture we already have here, we find as we grow and things change we want them to stay a little bit the same,” Dodge said. “We don’t want to lose sight of where we’ve come from. We’ve had a very large amount of housing start this year in Morristown, this is a great project and a great addition to the community.”

