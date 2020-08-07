Governor Scott announces a new child care grant program and an update on fall sports

Vermont continues to have the lowest positivity rate in the country. Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine says Vermonters need to continue following public health guidelines to keep our numbers low.

On Friday, Governor Scott launched a Childcare operational grant program that will offer $12 million in grants to childcare facilities.

“our childcare providers stepped up during the pandemic staying open to support our frontline essential workers and fo that i thank you all for you reforest and commitment to Vermont kids,” said Gov. Scott.

The governor also announced school sports will be able to start the same time as schools start on September 8th, but he says fall sports will be different from what they used to be.

He said his administration is working with the Vermont Principals Association, the Superintendents Association, school athletic directors, and coaches with a goal that will allow all fall sports to move forward in some fashion. Scott says more details will be available next week.

At the conference on Friday, Dr. Levine mentioned Vermont has reached a milestone of testing100,000 people. Levine also said there are no outbreaks to report in Vermont

However, officials discussed over 140 Vermont inmates testing positive in a Mississippi facility known as Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility where 219 Vermont inmates are.

“After an audit of the test results that came from two separate testing locations, we have determined that there are actually 146 positive tests,” said DOC Commissioner Jim Baker.

Baker felt CoreCivic, the organization that owns the prison in Mississippi, did not the situation with urgency.

“I insisted on a more focused and urgent response to the crisis,” said Baker.

In light of the outbreak, Vermont officials were sent to the Mississippi facility to monitor those Vermont inmates. Commissioner Baker said protocol is being followed at this time and they are working on testing everyone at that facility