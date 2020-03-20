Governor Scott announces initiatives to help workers and businesses during pandemic

MONTPELIER, VT- Governor Phil Scott was joined by the state health commissioner and other state leaders who say the deaths announced yesterday are a stark reminder of why the state is taking drastic measures.

The governor said Friday he understands the economic and emotional impact the coronavirus is having and will continue to have on Vermonters.

He explained the initiatives being taken now are small steps, but they are just the beginning.

“The consequences are serious, but the response is literally in our hands,” said Scott.

The governor says the two coronavirus deaths in Vermont should serve as a reminder to take necessary actions.

“We have to recognize that many of us will get this virus and while many will have moderate symptoms we must do all we can to protect our older Vermonters and those with underlying conditions,” said Scott.

The governor took time to thank all health care workers, state employees, and those who are working to help the public during this time. He acknowledged small businesses and restaurants who are struggling the most. The governor has made unemployment available to all Vermonters who can’t work because of coronavirus.

“We also waived the work search requirement for those who are laid off or had their hours reduced during this emergency,” said Scott.

The governor said he hopes to expand benefits and job protections for those employees of small businesses who cannot work due to family and medical reasons.

Scott is working to make emergency loans available for small businesses.

“To supplement this, we will be working with the legislature to create a business loan program through avita like we did during tropical storm Irene,” said Gov. Scott.

Governor Scott also said he is working with insurance carriers to make sure no one loses their health care coverage during this time.

“DFR acted quickly to ensure Vermonters didn’t have to pay out of pocket for COVID- 19 testing, said Scott.”

He has directed insurers to allow for a 30 day prescription medication available to patients and directed DIVA to waive premiums for the Dr. Dynasaur program. Dr. Dynasaur is a publically- funded health care program for minors.

The governor also eased liquor laws to help restaurants and has directed the Department of Financial Regulation and DIVA to help reduce financial pressure wherever they can, like utilities.

According to Governor Scott, there is no immediate plan for any sort of lockdown but he said everything is on the table. To find out more initiatives and measures the state of Vermont, click here.