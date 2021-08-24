Governor Scott announces pop-up vaccine clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott announced a series of walk-in vaccine clinics that will be open at sites across the state this week for anyone over the age of 12.
The vaccine sites also offer additional doses for those who are currently eligible for a booster shot based on the guidance issued last week buy the CDC. Check with your doctor if you are unsure if you are eligible for a booster shot.
Simply walk-in or visit healthvermont.gov to make an appointment or call 855-722-7878.
Here are the vaccination sites available this week:
Tuesday, August 24
Green Mountain Tech Center, 738 VT Route 15, Hyde Park
Bellows Free Academy, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax
Johnson Elementary School, 57 College Hill Road, Johnson
Health Care & Rehabilitation Services – Brattleboro, 51 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Wednesday, August 25
Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro
Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Drive, Bradford
Woodstock Inn, 14 The Green, Woodstock
Wells River Chevrolet, 10 Railroad Street, Wells River
Putney Fire Department, 14 Main Street, Putney
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
Thursday, August 26
South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset Street, South Burlington
Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
Rutland District Office, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland
Health Care & Rehabilitation Services – Springfield, 390 River Street, Springfield
Waterbury Farmers’ Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury
Friday, August 27
Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville
Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
Bondville Fair, 350 VT Route 30, Bondville
Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport
Middlebury Union High School, 73 Charles Ave, Middlebury
Blue Mountain High School, 2420 U.S. Route 302,Wells River
St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main Street, St. Johnsbury
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
Saturday, August 28
Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville
Chandler Center for the Arts – Music Series, 24 Elm Street, Randolph
Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro
U32 High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road,Montpelier
Richford High School, 1 Corliss Heights, Richford
Bondville Fair, 350 VT Route 30, Bondville
Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
West Fairlee Old Home Day, 870 Route 113, Fairlee
Sunday, August 29
Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville
Crossett Brook Middle School, 5672 VT Route 100, Duxbury
Vergennes High School, 50 Monkton Road, Vergennes
Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction