Governor Scott announces proposal for a $400 million relief package

Governor Phil Scott announced his proposal for a $400 million dollar relief package, using funds the state received from the federal cares act. The funds will be distributed in two phases. Phase one will start with two hundred and fifty million dollars to provide immediate financial assistance in the form of grants and loans to the most impacted businesses.

Scott says, “There are too many small business owners who are desperate right now. Family businesses that have been around for decades and don’t see a path out of the red.”

$150 million for financial assistance will provide emergency assistance grants for fixed costs expenses (rent, mortgage payments, utilities, inventory, and other essential operation expenses). Designed as a cash payment to operators based on a formula utilizing their last three years of revenue. $80 million will be for emergency stimulus grants and low-interest loans fund available to open and close businesses. This includes advance funds for fixed cost expenses with no repayment. Priority will be given to those businesses not included in the emergency action grants. $20 million of the funding will be used to backstop loans, provide interest rate buy-downs to loans made by non-profit lenders, and provide grants to businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.

The rest of the relief package will be broken down into three different parts. $50 million will go toward housing assistance to help with rent payments and those who experience homelessness. $5 million will be used for marketing to encourage Vermonters to explore the state and spend locally. Another $5 million is going to technical assistance to help businesses re-emerge from this crisis.

“This package will help them keep afloat while we get through this phase”, says Scott.

Phase two will have an estimated $90 million for community recovery, broadband investment, and retraining and reskilling unemployed Vermonters.

Governor Phil Scott says, “This is meant to help our economy, not just survive but come out better positioned to thrive well into the future.”

The next step is for the agency of commerce and community development and the governor to work with the legislature toward passing this relief package. The NIFB in Montpelier says it hopes the legislature takes swift action to enact these new state grants and loans and implement them quickly with clear guidance to help small businesses with other costs. The governor also says he will be making more announcements about further openings this Friday.