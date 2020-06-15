Governor Scott extends state of emergency declaration

MONTPELIER, VT- Governor Phil Scott said Vermont has come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic. On Monday, he announced he is extending the state of emergency declaration until July 15th.

“Staying home in March and April didn’t just flatten the curve and save lives. It also gave us the time to learn, grow our testing, tracing programs, and supply chains,” said Governor Scott.

The emergency order was first announced on March 13th. Shortly after, the governor expanded restrictions putting a stay home, stay safe order in place. He said keeping the emergency order going will give the state further protections.

“The state of emergency is just a vehicle or a mechanism to do all the things we need to do to manage our response. It’s not the same as the stay at home order,” said Scott.

Scott explained as all sectors of the state start to open, this allows for officials to remove certain regulations.

“We closed schools, we closed a lot of businesses, put restrictions on everything, a stay home stay safe order was a part of that as well, but that same framework is needed… that mechanism is needed to unwind all of that,” said Scott.

Meanwhile in Winooski, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the outbreak is now at 83 confirmed cases. He says the outbreak is heading in the right direction, but the health department is continuing to monitor it.

“We are still watching it day to day. It is way too early knowing the incubation period of virus and the number of people involved to just put a check mark and move on, said Dr. Levine. “We really do need to keep ongoing surveillance and working with that population.”

The governor also announced that campgrounds and outdoor lodging can now open to 100% capacity.