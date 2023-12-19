Berlin, Vt – Sandbags and debris line the streets of Montpelier and Moretown as residents in central Vermont continue to recover from Monday’s floods.

While this bout of flooding hasn’t had the same impact as the one in July, it’s affects are said to be more widespread.

Governor Phil Scott held a press conference addressing the states ongoing flood response.

“Seeing homes and businesses surrounded by water once again has been heartbreaking.” Scott said.

While there are no reports of death or injuries from the floods, there were a total of 12 rescues made by the states swift water rescue team.

“We simply cannot rebuild the same way in the exact same places as we have. Because as we’ve said, events like these will become more frequent…which is why the resilience and mitigation work is so important,” says Scott.

Following Mondays floods, 6 school districts remained closed for the day – a total of 54 schools.

Most plan to reopen tomorrow, but Moretown Elementary School will have a bit of a longer recovery process.

“Moretown school has reported damage to it’s heating system and some classrooms,” says Interim secretary of Education Heather Bouchey, who was in attendance at the conference.

Their K-6th grade students will be relocated to Harwood Middle/High School for the remainder of the week, with plans to re-open on January 2nd.