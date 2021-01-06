Governor Scott: “President Trump should resign or be removed from office”, other Vermont officials react to U.S. Capitol riots

Governor Scott, a republican, took to twitter to make a statement about the riots that broke out at the U.S. Capitol today. His statement included him calling President Trump to resign, or be removed from office.
“President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress” stated Gov. Scott.
This is a very disturbing time for our nation. What we are seeing today at the U.S. Capitol is not a peaceful protest – it is an unacceptable attack on our democracy. 1/— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) January 6, 2021
“Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event” Gov. Scott stated.
The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President.— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) January 6, 2021
Enough is enough.
President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress. 6/6
Bernie Sanders also blamed Trump for riots that happened on Wednesday night.
The man directly responsible for the chaos of today is Donald Trump, who has made it clear that he will do anything to remain in power – including insurrection and inciting violence. Trump will go down in history as the worst and most dangerous president in history.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 6, 2021
Senator Leahy tweeted earlier to let people know that him and other senators were safe and that they hope to continue the certification of the 2020 election for President-elect Joe Biden.
Safe with other Senators. We are eager to get back on Senate Floor when safe and resume the certification of the election. I applaud President-elect Biden’s remarks a few moments ago.— Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 6, 2021