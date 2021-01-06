Governor Scott: “President Trump should resign or be removed from office”, other Vermont officials react to U.S. Capitol riots

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., said he thought President Donald Trump abused his power and he doesn’t think the president should be in office. Scott also praised Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to break ranks with his party and vote to convict Trump. Scott has been a frequent critic of the president. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

Governor Scott, a republican, took to twitter to make a statement about the riots that broke out at the U.S. Capitol today. His statement included him calling President Trump to resign, or be removed from office.

“President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress” stated Gov. Scott.

“Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event” Gov. Scott stated.

Bernie Sanders also blamed Trump for riots that happened on Wednesday night.

Senator Leahy tweeted earlier to let people know that him and other senators were safe and that they hope to continue the certification of the 2020 election for President-elect Joe Biden.

