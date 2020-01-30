Scott responds to Vermont’s growing Second Amendment ‘sanctuary’ movement

As Vermont lawmakers consider tougher gun laws, five Vermont towns have adopted resolutions designating themselves Second Amendment “sanctuaries.”

Pittsford and Holland were the first two Vermont towns to adopt non-binding measures that state town officials can refuse to cooperate with state and federal laws that they believe violate gun owners’ Second Amendment rights.

Seven Days recently reported that Searsburg, Derby and Clarendon are following suit, with other communities expected to put the issue to voters on Town Meeting Day.

At his weekly Statehouse press conference, Gov. Phil Scott addressed the growing movement, cautioning that state and federal laws will “prevail.”

“I think if they have a segment on the local level, my advice is to make sure that they note that state and federal law is going to prevail in these issues,” he said. “They aren’t going to be isolated and do whatever they want to do. They have to adhere to state and federal law.”

Scott has come under fire from gun owners since signing legislation in 2018 that allows authorities to remove guns from people at “extreme risk” of violence or who have been arrested on domestic violence charges. The bill also expanded gun background checks, banned bump stocks and limited magazine capacity.

This year, lawmakers are expected to consider prohibiting the possession of semiautomatic assault weapons in certain places and requiring a 72-hour waiting period for firearm purchases. Scott vetoed a waiting period bill passed by the legislature last year.