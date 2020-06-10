Governor Scott says its safe for schools to return to in-person instruction in the fall

The Governor and his administration believe students Pre-K through 12 can return safely to school for in-person instruction in the fall. Just like other reopening around the state, there will be strict health and safety guidelines. Some of these include staff being required to wear masks, while students will be strongly encouraged to wear them.

Governor Phil Scott said, “It is going to look a little different than it did before COVID-19 but we need to get through these issues together because we know how vital it is for our kids and their development to move forward and reopen.”

According to Education Secretary Dan French, all students and staff will have daily health checks at the first point of contact with the school.

French said, “Students who arrive by bus will have a screening prior to boarding the bus to reduce the potential of spreading the virus.”

Vermont NEA president, Don Tinney thinks it is a little early to say schools will be ready to reopen in the fall for in-person instruction.

“I think everyone wants to go back to school but we want to make sure we go back to a safe school”, said Tinney.

Tinney thinks there is a lot more planning that has to happen before students and teachers can be reunited.

Tinney said, “It is not just planning to physically open the school but it is also planning for what happens if the school does have to close down again. Which is a whole different way of delivering instruction.”

If there is a positive COVID-19 case in a school district, that school will shut down and follow further guidelines from the Vermont Health Department. The school will not reopen until it is safe to do so. Also, staff members who are 65 years or older should talk with their doctor before returning to school.

The Agency of Education understands remote learning poses several challenges for students. Especially in rural parts of the state where obtaining internet access is difficult.

Secretary French said, “We recognize that as much as COVID-19 has been an unprecedented public health emergency. In many cases, it has been an education emergency.”

A full set of guidelines will be available next week and the administration says it is important to get these out as soon as possible so schools can start planning for the fall. The NEA has assembled a task force of educators to explore what is imperative to safely and effectively return to in-person instruction.