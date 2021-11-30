Governor Scott says Omicron variant cause for ‘some concern’ but not ‘panic’

MONTPELIER – State officials say the emergence of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be a cause for concern, but it’s not a cause of panic. It could be a few more weeks until we get more information on the strain.

Cases have now shown up in several countries including Canada, but right now, Vermont hasn’t seen any. This comes as over 80 Vermonters are already hospitalized with COVID.

“What we do know is getting your booster will be key, and everyone over 18 is eligible,” said Governor Phil Scott.

Vermont leads the nation in boosters, with over 34 percent of the fully vaccinated population having received one. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that will be important if the Omicron variant proves to be as highly transmissible as early signs suggest.

“While scientists are learning more about this new variant, and this will take several weeks, we can ramp up our own defenses against the virus that is already spreading at high levels, and we can do it right now,” Dr. Levine said. “With Delta still active and the threat of a potential new variant, getting a booster should be front of mind right now.”

In the past week, Vermont has seen a 12 percent uptick in hospitalizations, and 71 percent of them have been among the unvaccinated.

84 people are in the hospital, and 22 are in intensive care. If cases mirror the post-thanksgiving trajectory they followed last year, we could be entering a dire stretch.

“A very similar pattern to what we saw last year, that would indicate to us that we’ll see cases start to rise this week and then the question will be do we get back to where we were, or do we see a surge on top of that and that’s something we just don’t know at this time,” said DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak.

In order to keep hospitalizations down, Dr. Levine is continuing to emphasize the importance of monoclonal antibody therapy. Its use has ramped up in Vermont, and if taken early, it can reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalizations and death.

“If you know you’re in that group where your symptoms are mild, it’s in the first couple days of illness and you may be at risk of serious illness based on your age or other medical conditions, we just want you to connect so quickly that seamlessly, your doctor can order your treatment,” Dr. Levine said.

One Vermont outbreak in particular is causing quite a bit of concern – 71 cases have been reported at Crescent Manor Nursing Home and Rehab in Bennington. That’s 49 more cases than any other active outbreak in a long-term care facility. Dr. Levine said it mirrors some of the severe outbreaks we saw in the beginning of this pandemic.

“It really does appear this outbreak is the exception, not the rule.. We are seeing most of the facilities being very protected by the vaccines and boosters being provided. There’s been a lot of staffing support provided to the facility,” Dr. Levine said.

Right now, there’s 17 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state, totaling 219 cases.