Governor Scott says “physical distancing” is better than “social distancing”

Doctor Mark Levine says he is starting to like the term physical distancing more than social distancing because social distancing implies a lack of social connection. Many health risks can occur when we reduce our social interactions. Levine says the Department of Mental Health is reporting on new initiatives and things they can put on their website regarding mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner of Health, Doctor Mark Levine says, “If we can just be cognizant of physical distancing and trying to remain socially connected, I think that would be far healthier for us all.”

There have been many creative ways people have been connecting and reaching out to loved ones, while staying safe. The Pride Center of Vermont, for example, is hosting daily virtual community gatherings.

Justin Marsh, the Director of Communications and Development for the Pride Center says, “We are seeing a lot of the same people come every single day. It has become part of their daily routine now. Some sense of normalcy in a time that is so not normal for a lot of us.”

The Pride Center of Vermont also has virtual game nights for women. They use a website where you can they can play a game together, in the safety of their own homes.

“We can play a selection of different board games that we connect on zoom so that we can all communicate with one another and then you can play this board game. It’s really taken off”, said Marsh

The center always did game nights before COVID-19. So this is their way of continuing that program. Justin Marsh says the lesson they are learning through all of this is, once we come out of the stay at home order, how their programs are going to look so that they can continue to serve people throughout the whole state.

Events like this and many others help give us the social interactions we need. Governor Phil Scott says now more than ever, is the time we need to be checking in on one another.

Governor Scott says, “Call your loved ones, your friends, your family, neighbors, and check in on them. Listen to them and ask them how they are feeling. It goes a long way.”

Governor Scott also says we have to pay attention to this because mental health and physical health are intertwined.