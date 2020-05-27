Governor Scott says we need to look at other states before there can be more reopenings

In a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott reminded everyone that the state is not an island. He says we need to pay attention to what our surrounding states are doing before more re-openings can happen.

Governor Phil Scott has asked his team to identify regional benchmarks to use in their re-start strategy. This includes looking at the number of positive cases from the states that border Vermont and determine how out of state travelers would impact Vermont.

Governor Phil Scott said, “I know how incredibly important it is to our tourism and our hospitality sectors and to protect the jobs they provide.”

The Governor referred the battle against coronavirus as a marathon, not a sprint.

Realtors around the state say they are seeing an increase in online sales of Vermont property, to out of state buyers. Governor Scott believes if we can get more people to move to Vermont, that is good news.

“I think it is good for the realtors as well. They were very concerned in the beginning about what this would do to their industry. And it has proven that it has been actually beneficial for them”, said Scott.

At the press conference, Doctor Mark Levine addressed a national news report that focused on percentages and referred to Vermont, as a state in trouble with its reopening.

Levine said, “It is easy to show how one can draw misleading conclusions from case data. Whether you want to show positive or negative data.”

In Vermont, there are 971 total positive coronavirus cases. That is 4 more cases from Tuesday. There are 849 people who are now feeling better and have recovered. However, as on Wednesday, there are 54 deaths.

According to Doctor Levine, there are few positive cases on a daily basis in Vermont and there is minor growth in those numbers of positive cases.

“Our incidents rate, the rate of new cases developing in Vermont is very very very small”, said Levine.

Governor Scott also said on Friday it appears that he can make an announcement about gatherings increasing from 10 to 25 people. He also said he hopes to give a timeline in the next week about close contact activities, indoor fitness centers, and indoor dining.