Montpelier, VT – Vermont Governor Phil Scott vetoed one of the key pieces of legislation coming out of the recent legislative session. House Bill 217 would have overhauled child care in the state. It would have imposed a $120 million payroll tax, with employers picking up the majority of the lump sum.

The Governor says making childcare more affordable and available is a priority of his and he pointed the $56 million of existing federal dollars he allocated for childcare in his budget. He called the payroll tax “regressive.”

In a statement the Governor said, “Vermont already has one of the highest tax burdens in the nation. The last thing we should be doing is making it worse.” At a news conference in Montpelier he said, “If you are a lower income Vermonter, and already receiving free child care, under their plan you would have to pay a tax so that more affluent families get support with no added benefit to you. Vermont is already one of the highest taxed and least competitive states in the nation, the last thing we should be doing is making it worse.”

Democratic leaders responded to the veto. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth said in a statement, “Phil Scott’s veto of this year’s historic childcare bill comes as no surprise, unfortunately. During his years in office, the Governor has talked about the need to expand and enrich our childcare offerings, but he has never been willing to address the problem at the scale it demands.”

House Speaker Jill Krowinski said, “The Governor vetoed a bill that would have cost an individual Vermonter, earning the median wage less than $1.00 dollar per week.” She added “We will continue to fight for affordable child care, recognizing its immense value to our families and the future of our great state.”

Both are confident in the legislature’s ability to override the veto during the veto session which will begin later this month.