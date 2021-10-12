Governor Scott wants to see statewide response to recent incidents at high school athletic events

MONTPELIER – Governor Phil Scott said he’s frustrated over what appears to be an uptick in hateful comments during high school athletic events in Vermont.

Last month, there were reports of racial slurs being yelled at Winooski soccer players by the opposing team and fans.

Last Wednesday, a volleyball match between Burlington and South Burlington was called off after racial and transphobic slurs were directed at BHS players.

One day later, the Hartford girls’ soccer team was reportedly subjected to harassment by people in the crowd.

“I think we have to come up with a response, a uniform response to this,” Governor Scott said. ‘We can’t tolerate this. This isn’t something that kids should be subjected to, and we should stop it in its tracks when it happens.”

There’s an ongoing investigation into the Burlington incident by South Burlington administrators. The Hartford game last week also ended early after the alleged comments.