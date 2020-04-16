Graduation gowns being collected for hospital workers in need of PPE

Some healthcare workers are in such desperate need for gowns that they’re taking any measure to protect themselves, in some cases using trash bags. Since launching Gowns4Good last week, they’ve already gotten requests for more than 10,000 gowns.

“To say I’m not a little more nervous going to work would be false,” said Than Moore, a Physician’s Assistant at the University of Vermont Medical Center. “It’s a different environment and our protocols are changing every day.”

Than Moore works in the emergency department at UVM Medical Center and is familiar with the dire need for personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, he’s noticed how it’s cancelled graduation ceremonies everywhere.

“The solution to solving both of those has been to try to get the unused graduation gowns into the hands of healthcare providers,” Moore said.

So he launched Gowns4Good, giving the graduation gowns a new purpose. Moore says the design is actually a good fit to protect themselves in the field.

“It has sleeves and is longer in length and if you wear it backwards , it can have a high rising neck,” he said. “That gives it the added coverage to actually provide protection on these critical zones.”

Moore’s goal is to impact as many people on the front lines, but says the first shipment of gowns will go to the New York City area, where the need is greatest. To honor the graduates paying it forward, they get a small logo to add to their cap.

“You can wear it with pride to signify what were thanking you for which is donating your gown to those in need,” Moore said.

You can also donate an old graduation gown that may have just lying around. To donate, head to Gowns4Good.net There’s also a Gofundme page set up to offset shipping costs.