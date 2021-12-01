Granite Staters can now sign up for one-day COVID-19 vaccine booster push

Residents in New Hampshire looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot can register for the state’s “Booster Blitz” initiative.

The state is preparing to give out 10,000 free booster shots on Saturday, Dec. 11, in 15 New Hampshire communities.

No walk-ins will be allowed, you can register for your shot through this link: https://business.nh.gov/covidvaccineregistration/.

Several Booster administration sites will be located around our area:

Claremont – The former Liquor Store at 367 Washington Street

Concord – NHNG Reservation at 1 Minute Man Way, Building M

Hanover – Richmond Middle School at 63 Lyme Road

Haverhill (Woodsville) – Clifford Memorial Building at 65 South Court Street

Keene – Former Liberty Mutual Building at 62 Maple Avenue

Manchester – Memorial High School at 1 Crusader Way

The governor said there’s a possibility the state will host another booster blitz down the road, depending on demand and vaccine availability.