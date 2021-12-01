Granite Staters can now sign up for one-day COVID-19 vaccine booster push

Residents in New Hampshire looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot can register for the state’s “Booster Blitz” initiative.
The state is preparing to give out 10,000 free booster shots on Saturday, Dec. 11, in 15 New Hampshire communities.
No walk-ins will be allowed, you can register for your shot through this link: https://business.nh.gov/covidvaccineregistration/.
Several Booster administration sites will be located around our area:
- Claremont – The former Liquor Store at 367 Washington Street
- Concord – NHNG Reservation at 1 Minute Man Way, Building M
- Hanover – Richmond Middle School at 63 Lyme Road
- Haverhill (Woodsville) – Clifford Memorial Building at 65 South Court Street
- Keene – Former Liberty Mutual Building at 62 Maple Avenue
- Manchester – Memorial High School at 1 Crusader Way
The governor said there’s a possibility the state will host another booster blitz down the road, depending on demand and vaccine availability.