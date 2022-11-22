A departing cold front will leave behind decreasing clouds through the first half of our Tuesday, but a new cold front overnight will bring back the clouds and a few flurries by Wednesday morning.

This morning, temperatures on paper are about 5 to 15 degrees warmer now than 24 hours ago. However, we are facing off against some brisk west-northwest winds that will eventually turn more southerly through the afternoon. Until then, make sure to dress for the wind chill this morning with real feel temperatures in the teens and 20s from time to time.

Our afternoon will offer up partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, and light south breezes of 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill won’t be as much of a factor for the second half of our Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature a few morning snow showers/flurries as a cold front sinks south. Behind that front will come decreasing clouds and eventually some sunshine to wrap up our midweek forecast. That sunshine will lap over into Thanksgiving Day making for some great travel weather all around.