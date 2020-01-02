Greater Burlington YMCA holds ribbon cutting ceremony with a twist

BURLINGTON, VT- On Thursday, at the new facility for the Greater Burlington YMCA on 298 college street, members, donors, the Y staff and board, and the community joined together to celebrate. They have held events for each phase of construction, but with a twist. On Thursday they celebrated a ribbon cutting.

The Greater Burlington YMCA, also known as the Pomerleau Family YMCA, has been in Burlington for 158 years with 85 of them being at their former location on 266 College Street.

“So, they said the impossible task was raising the money and building this building and yet here we are,” said Senior Vice President Marsha Faryniarz.

The new building features brand new equipment in an open workout room, a two pool aquatic center, childcare, and so much more. CEO and President Kyle Dodson took the time to thank everyone who made it all possible.

“This is a debt free building due to all the generous donors. Debt free zero,” said Dodson.

Dodson along with Mayor Weinberger and the Lt. Governor David Zuckerman stressed the importance the Y has on the community.

“This is a building that will, as the Y has done now for more than 150 years will ensure that downtown Burlington remains strong,” said Weinberger.

“That community opportunity for health, for recreation, for interaction of people from all walks of our community is such an asset for this city,” said Lt. Governor David Zuckerman.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy talked about how the Y is a place that even people with different political views can come together.

“In this area republicans, democrats, and independents come together to make a better community that’s an example that I wish all the rest of the country would see,” said Senator Leahy.

As the ribbon cutting ceremony came to a close, The Greater Burlington YMCA wanted to do something different. Instead of cutting the ribbon, they kept a ribbon intact that circled all around the gymnasium. Everyone at the ceremony was encouraged to join hands and step inside the ribbon.

“So, we thought what we could do is have a ribbon that’s joined and that would be the symbolism for we want that can bring together. Creating bonds and creating connections,” said Dodson.

