Greater Burlington YMCA opens new facility just in time for the New Year

BURLINGTON, VT- After years of planning, fundraising and construction, a new facility for the Greater Burlington YMCA located at 298 College Street will officially open on Wednesday to ring in the New Year. The former location was 266 College Street.

CEO & President of the Greater Burlington YMCA Kyle Dodson said, “being able to open a wellness facility on January one, that’s a real nice advantage.”

According to a study by U-S News and World Reports, about 59% of New Year’s Resolutions are health related. However, only 8% of people actually achieve their fitness or health goals. The Greater Burlington YMCA’s new facility hopes they can help change that.

“It’s a time for resolutions for many we are here in this new facility. It’s a learning curve for a lot of people and we want to help support all of our new members as well as those who have New Year’s resolutions this year,” said Assistant Wellness Director Ryan Grey.

The new Y features an indoor track, an open weight room, a two pool aquatic center, fitness studios, and expanded child care.

“There are approximately 100 seats of child care, preschool, and infant toddler that take place in here. So you have all the children, but you also have the interaction of all those parents and caregivers. So, you have 100 families and that starts to amplify the impact.”

While the new facility is equipped with brand new equipment and exciting features, Dodson said the new facility is about so much more.

“You don’t have to be working out, you can just be here some people come here for company. Some people maybe have lives that are somewhat isolated and you come here and you’re apart of a community. You connect. You see your friends,” said Dodson.

Dodson sees it as a community hub that will continue to do positive things for the community for years to come.

“We thought it was really important downtown to have a large space that had this kind of access and had this kind of energy happening within it,” said Dodson. “What you come into now is a place with cardio and weights and things of that nature, but this building was really about the capacity it gives us for the future, for programming for seniors and programming for teens.”

The Facility also features handicapped accessible spaces and gender neutral locker rooms.

The Greater Burlington YMCA also lowered their monthly rates. For adult members, rates decreased from $70 a month to $49. For more information on memberships and rates click here.