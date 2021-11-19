Green Mountain Club recognized in Burlington with historical marker

Downtown Burlington is home to a new historical marker that commemorates the founding of Vermont’s Green Mountain Club.

Vermonter James P. Taylor started the club in 1910 alongside 23 other hiking enthusiasts. The group met at what was once the prominent Van Ness House Hotel. Today, it’s TD Bank on Main Street in downtown Burlington.

Green Mountain Club is best known for creating the country’s oldest, long-distance hiking trail, also known as the Long Trail. It stretches 272 miles from the Massachusetts to Canadian Border.

“The long trail is a gem in the crown of outdoor recreation in the united states. Probably one of the longest, long-distance trails in existence in the united states. One-hundred and eleven years after its founding, it’s still going strong,” said Green Mountain Club president Howard Vanbenthuysen.

Vanbenthuysen says the GMC continues to maintain and improve the long-trail system, which consists of more than 500 miles of trails and 68 overnight sites. He says the club just a completed a busy construction season on the trail, rebuilding several privies, and plans to do more construction next summer.