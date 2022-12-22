Green Mountain Power has restored power for more than 100,000 Vermonters this week, but they say Friday’s incoming storm could lead to more mass outages.

Ahead of last week’s nor’easter, GMP increased their powerline staff three-fold, outsourcing crew members from other states – and even Canada. GMP’s Vice President of Strategy and External Affairs Kristin Carlson says they’ll be put to the test once again in the coming days, in a different way.

“It really could take a few days to get everyone back on,” she said.

With severe winds on the forecast for Friday, the crews of Vermont’s largest electrical provider have been pre-positioned and aim to combat fallen lines and debris.

“We’ll have a much clearer picture tomorrow of what the damage is and how long it will take to restore,” Carlson said. “If this hits as bad as it could…this is one of the worst storms we’ve seen in many, many years.”

She also stressed safety and patience to customers.

“When it comes to customers, they should stay far away from any downed wire or tree or pole that they see,” Carlson added. “It’s also important for customers to know that we are prepared for this storm.”

Despite severe weather conditions, AAA Northern New England says 2022’s near-record traffic is not expected to slow down.

“We’re projecting that nearly 113 million Americans are going to be traveling 50 miles or more over the next 11 days,” said Pat Moody, AAA Northern New England’s public affairs director.

Moody says Friday will be one of the most congested times to be on the roads.

“Give yourself extra time,” he said. “If it’s inclimate weather, extra space between you and the car that you’re following.”

However, Carlson stressed that those relying on GMP should make arrangements to stay put.

“They should have a plan for how to stay safe in their home, and if they can’t, they should find somewhere else to go,” she said.

As an extra precaution, the state of Vermont has placed the state’s search and rescue’s structural collapse team on stand-by tomorrow starting at 5 a.m. They say they are expecting wind gusts of up to 100 MPH at higher elevations.