Green Mountain College sold to the highest bidder but has Vermonters concerned for other universities

Green Moutain College was recently sold to the previous owner of whiskey company Whistlepig for nearly five million dollars, well under the asking price of twenty million dollars. Green Mountain College was founded in 1834 and shut its doors for the last time in May 2019. The College had over four hundred students enrolled and offered twenty-three undergraduate majors and graduate degrees.

“There have been some impacts to the community with the loss of the students being here. There have been some businesses that have closed and a general sense of unease about what would happen next,” said Sarah Pelkeny, Town of Poultney Economic Development Director.

Three women who graduated from the Vermont State College Systems are worried about what this means for the other universities. In 2018, Lyndon State and Johnson State College merged into one becoming Northern Vermont University.

“Lyndonville, Johnson, Randolph those communities will struggle without colleges there. They hire a lot of people from the community and that’s kinda the beauty of what the students find their,” said Cathy Printon, 1985 Johnson State College Graduate.

Northern Vermont University alone generates $113 million dollars to the state of Vermont. One 2020 NVU graduate says students need to be heard and involved in these decisions.

“The committees it’s appointed have inadequate student representation much of the student and community involvement throughout this process has been very performative at best or just blatantly ignoring at best,” said Adriana Eldred, Northern Vermont University-Johnson Graduate.

Sixth generation Vermonter Mary Collins feels as if removing these colleges is removing Vermonts history and wants the new owner to understand preserve it.

“You know that means something and I’m afraid that we are dismantling it. A community is a mental and spiritual condition of knowing that the place of shared and that the people who share the place define and limit the possibilities of each other’s lives,” said Collins, 1981 Johnson State College Graduate.

New owner, Raj Bhakta, says he will be looking to operate the campus as a nonprofit. His wife hinting it could be used as an agriculture project involving food and medicine.