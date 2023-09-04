Good Monday morning and happy Labor Day! Temps are in the 60s this morning alongside dense fog (especially in eastern VT and central/northern NH), partly cloudy skies, and light south breezes.

Temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with dew point temps nearing 70. The pairing of high heat and humidity will result in heat indices in the lower to middle 90s from time to time. Heat advisories are in effect for the St. Lawrence River and Champlain Valleys until 7PM this evening. Overnight, temps will only fall back into the upper 60s with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be just as hot as today. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with continued sunshine, high humidity, and southerly breezes. Real feel temperatures will return to the middle to upper 90s by Tuesday afternoon. Please stay hydrated, look before you lock, and dip into A/C when you can. Listen to your body when it tells you it has had enough of the heat and humidity.