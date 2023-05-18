Days after Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski announced who she appointed to the legislature’s special committee on impeachment, one of the two Franklin County law enforcement officers being investigated is questioning whether the committee will be able to be impartial.

The seven-member committee is tasked with sifting through the evidence on both Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore and State’s Attorney John Lavoie.

The roster of the legislature’s tri-partisan committee is headlined by House Judiciary Committee Chair Martin Lalonde, but Grismore says Lalonde’s right-hand man has too much skin in the game to keep the process a fair one.

“I don’t know how anyone could look at this and think that he could be unbiased,” said Grismore.

Grismore is referring to House Government Operations Committee Chair Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans, who says he’s ready to make a fair decision.

“The special committee is going to have a fair and thorough process,” McCarthy said. “We’ll be taking testimony; we’ll be hearing evidence.”

In an interview on Thursday, Grismore questioned that fair process, saying that McCarthy himself pushed him to remove himself from the sheriff race through email last summer, after video surfaced of the then sheriff deputy allegedly kicking a detainee.

“I guess some would consider what he said a threat, so I don’t know how he can be impartial,” Grismore said. “He has spent the last several months leading the campaign to reform the sheriffs as a whole.”

This session McCarthy was one of the driving forces of pushing forward S.17, a bill aimed at sparking reform in sheriff offices, and provide more accountability. But when it came to his email, McCarthy said it he was stepping up for his constituents and democratic caucus that overwhelmingly agreed on that resolution. He added that he is dedicated to working with other committee members to make an impartial decision.

“There is no forgone conclusion in either the state’s attorney or sheriff’s impeachment cases,” McCarthy said. “In my committee, the resolution to set up this special committee was adopted 12-0 and was a bipartisan vote, and there was a voice vote in the house that was unanimous.”

Grismore does not yet know his next steps to contest the committee’s makeup, but he’s confident their process will prove to be good for his image.

“There’s a lot more with the process with which I was terminated that people don’t know and that’s going to be very eye-opening,” he said.

McCarthy added that the committee’s process will be a long one and will start next week.

Krowinski said the body will operate independently from other branches of government, adding protection and accountability for the rights of Grismore and Lavoie.