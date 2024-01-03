Burlington, VT- The Burlington Police Department has released its year-end report and they say they’re responding to more calls with fewer officers.

Overall, police incidents were up 22% from 2022, amounting to over 30,000 police interactions. Gunfire incidents were down by 38%. There were 16 in 2023 compared to 26 in 2022.

Overdose responses are up by a striking 71%, with 430 total overdose calls, however not all were fatal. As of September 2023, all of Chittenden County had recorded 44 overdose deaths according to the Vermont Dept. of Health.

As of Jan. 1, the force had nearly 70 sworn officers, 56 of whom are actively on duty. Chief Jon Murad remains hopeful more officers will join.

The Burlington Police Department’s first Community Academy Meeting is happening every Wednesday from 6 pm to 9 pm starting Jan. 3 through Feb. 7. It’s a program that teaches people the nuts and bolts of the department.

Mayor Miro Weinberger continues to call on Vermont Governor Phil Scott to declare the drug crisis a top public health and safety priority. In a recently published op-ed in the Rutland Herald Weinberger wrote, “swift and sustained efforts” are imminently needed. In a proposed plan to overtake the drug crisis, Weinberger is calling for a cabinet-level drug crisis office. He also wants task forces created at the local, state, and federal levels.