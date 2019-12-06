Gunsense vigil honors lives lost to gun violence

Honoring lives lost to gun violence, Gunsense Vt held a vigil Thursday to remember all victims and survivors around the country. While Vermont hasn’t had a recent mass shooting, advocates say the majority of gun deaths are self-inflicted.

Among the speakers was a mother whose son took his own life last year. Attendees also heard from a critical care doctor about the devastation guns can cause to someone’s body.

The vigil marks the 7th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

“To have it happen 3 miles away from me, and to happen to community members and kids from my dance studio and just faces that I recognize, you can’t really put it into words,” said Grace Walter, of Newtown and a youth organization for Gunsense. “It happened in my town, it can happen anywhere, and the list is continuing to grow.”

More than 36,000 Americans die from gun violence each year.