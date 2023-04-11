It’s a very mild Tuesday morning with many of us in the North Country, Upper Valley, and southern Vermont waking up to readings in the 40s/50s alongside mostly cloudy skies and a brisk south wind.

That south wind will pair with relatively low humidity through the first half of the day to create an increased fire danger risk, hence our wind advisories and red flag warnings.

Sweeping in for the late afternoon and evening will be a cold front. It will provide the chance for a few stray showers/sprinkles, but not before highs achieve the upper 60s to low 70s by day’s end. South winds will gust up to 30+ mph as the front navigates the North Country.

Wednesday will leave us with leftover clouds early in the day followed by breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. North winds will help to filter in cooler air during the day, as well. Highs will near 60 degrees which is still well above average for this time of year.