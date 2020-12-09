Handy’s Lunch celebrates 75th anniversary

A Burlington breakfast and lunch staple celebrated its 75th anniversary this week. Handy’s Lunch Counter on Maple Street has been serving up breakfast sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and an array of greasy food for three generations. The owner, Earl Handy’s paternal grandparents, Earl and Flora Handy, emigrated from Lebanon and opened Handy’s Lunch in 1945. What started out as a family grocery store was changed to a diner in 1958.

Earl has been working at the diner since he was 21 years old. He says, “I never realized how long I have been here, but now I have been here 24 of the 75 years, and it’s pretty special to one just still be in business with everything going on, but to hit a milestone, it makes me feel pretty good. I’m proud.”

In 1995, mayor Peter Clavelle declared December 10th, “Handy’s Lunch Day” in Burlington. Earl says it means everything to him to be a part of such a supportive community.