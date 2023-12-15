Hanover, NH- A lockdown has been lifted at Hanover High School after police investigated reports of a student bringing a handgun to school and found that the gun was not real.

A student was seen in a photo holding what appeared to be a gun, according to police. Officers responded and cleared the vicinity and during the process, they learned the gun was likely a fake.

Staff at the school helped police find the student in the photo, who was in the downtown area of Hanover. The student was arrested and brought to the Hanover Police Department for questioning before being released to his parents.

Police say the weapon in the photo was confirmed to be not real, and the photo that was posted to social media wasn’t taken recently. No criminal charges are being filed against the student.