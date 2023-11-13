Hardwick, VT- The victim of a shooting that happened last Wednesday night has died from his injuries at the hospital, according to Vermont State Police.

Police say Robert Marquis, 52, of Hardwick, died over the weekend while at UVMMC. According to the autopsy, the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the official cause of death was homicide.

A roommate allegedly shot Marquis, Donald Brochu Jr., 55. Police say Brochu fled by car on VT 15 following the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. A little under two hours later, police received reports of a crash in Walden involving a vehicle matching the description of Brochu’s.

Police say Brochu was armed with a gun, about two miles from the crash site, and refused to drop the weapon when officers found him.

A Crisis Negotiation Unit was called to the scene and attempted to de-escalate the situation, and troopers fired beanbag rounds and rubber projectiles to try to take Brochu into custody. Brochu was hit by at least one projectile, and police are reviewing their use of force, per standard procedure.

An autopsy confirmed that Brochu died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Because the suspected shooter has died of suicide, VSP will turn the case over to the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office for review following the end of the investigation.

Marquis’ family told police that he was an organ donor and that his donation saved at least three lives.