Hartford, VT- A rockslide on I-91 disabled about a dozen cars on I-91 Thursday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

In a social media post on the incident, the fire department said multiple agencies responded and 10 to 15 cars were impacted by the rockslide. The fire department did not specify whether injuries were reported.

The Hartford Fire Dept. did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the rockslide.